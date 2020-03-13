Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,267 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of National Instruments worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 4,640.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 197,191 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $7,222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 1,715.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 178,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 168,962 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $7,123,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in National Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,735,000 after acquiring an additional 111,376 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Instruments news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,789 shares of company stock worth $349,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NATI opened at $31.10 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NATI. BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

