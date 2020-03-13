Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,098 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,283,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,676,000 after buying an additional 1,268,245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,240,000 after buying an additional 1,083,382 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,564,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $113,378,000 after buying an additional 853,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 49.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,733,981 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after buying an additional 572,826 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBL stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

