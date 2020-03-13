Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 109,562 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,562 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet cut CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

