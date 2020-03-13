Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,601 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Shares of QLD opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.17. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $78.84 and a 52-week high of $151.04.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.