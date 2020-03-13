Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,382 Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of InterXion worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in InterXion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in InterXion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterXion alerts:

Shares of INXN opened at $77.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. InterXion Holding NV has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. InterXion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.