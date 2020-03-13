EOSDT Achieves Market Cap of $2.64 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One EOSDT token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00018125 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.64 million and $823,450.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.02172993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 486.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00194709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00043517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00026336 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s total supply is 2,613,189 tokens. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt.

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

