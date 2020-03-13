EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by VTB Capital

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by equities researchers at VTB Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.10.

EPAM stock traded up $28.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.00. 981,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,423. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $248.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

