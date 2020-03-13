EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 152,962 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,115,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 500,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

EQM traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. 3,044,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,054. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.76%. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 181.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQM Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.