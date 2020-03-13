Equal Reaches One Day Volume of $22.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Equal has a market capitalization of $128,833.79 and approximately $22.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Equal has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Equal token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.02230981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00199273 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 202.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00025724 BTC.

About Equal

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,333,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

