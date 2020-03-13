Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $135.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Equifax has a 1-year low of $109.76 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.37.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $5,321,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,047.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

