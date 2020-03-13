Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Equinix worth $40,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 416,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,008,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $742.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.53.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.44, for a total transaction of $632,458.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,127. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX stock traded up $55.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $621.09. 1,080,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.24. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $436.30 and a 12-month high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

