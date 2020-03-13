Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

OLA opened at C$1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering 205,936 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

