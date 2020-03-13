Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 13th (ADBE, AGR, AMD, AMRN, CBAY, CNR, CRRFY, CSLLY, CTXS, DG)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 13th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an underperform rating.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to an outperform rating.

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

