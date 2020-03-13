Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Up 77.7% in February

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the February 13th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 5,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,690. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

