Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,962 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 784,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,582,609. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

