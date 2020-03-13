Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.3% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $85,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,223. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $147.08 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.30.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.