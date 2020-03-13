Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.82. 314,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,577,394. The firm has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.19.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.