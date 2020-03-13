Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.67. 898,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,855,254. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.