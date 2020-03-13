Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,042,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $39.12 on Friday, hitting $1,150.67. The stock had a trading volume of 401,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,190. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,428.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,323.98. The company has a market capitalization of $791.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

