Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $19.35 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $49.04. 5,929,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,396,314. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

