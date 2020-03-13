Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $5.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 504,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,854,753. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

