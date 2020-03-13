Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,298 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 1.5% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $57,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banbury Partners LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,093,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Nike by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 212,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $2,830,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $75.80. 1,703,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,440,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.52. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.68.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

