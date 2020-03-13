Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 266,029 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $38,476,000 after buying an additional 17,624 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $4,769,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 957,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $138,458,000 after purchasing an additional 258,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded up $7.11 on Friday, reaching $98.92. 10,859,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,951,590. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.