Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,216 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 115,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

