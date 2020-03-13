Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,821 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 848,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 408,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $126.46. The stock had a trading volume of 276,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.46. The company has a market cap of $347.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $124.50 and a one year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

