Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,991 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,536,000 after buying an additional 115,013 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after buying an additional 112,107 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.42.

PEP stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,392. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $180.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average is $137.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

