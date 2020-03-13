Everspin Technologies’ (MRAM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 278.79% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $2.64 on Friday. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Conley sold 13,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $67,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,762 shares in the company, valued at $319,447.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 2,561.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.