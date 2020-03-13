Evertz Technologies Limited to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) – Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evertz Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$119.79 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ET opened at C$13.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$13.24 and a 52-week high of C$19.27.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

