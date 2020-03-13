Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Shares Acquired by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,363 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.60% of Exagen worth $14,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000.

Shares of NYSE:XGN opened at $16.88 on Friday. Exagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Exagen in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

