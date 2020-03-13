Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Major Shareholder Sells $2,864,713.60 in Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 28,647,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $2,864,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:XELA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. 774,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,053. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.66. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 417,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.06.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

