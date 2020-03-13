Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXEL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. 324,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,677. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $715,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,521 shares in the company, valued at $763,415.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,139 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 36,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $52,075,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,352,000 after purchasing an additional 105,861 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.