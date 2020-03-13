ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Down 17.0% in February

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 458,800 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 552,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $56,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,041,576.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,646 shares of company stock worth $2,071,616. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ExlService by 100.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.45. 487,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,636. ExlService has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

