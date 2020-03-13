Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 282,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

EYEN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 76,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,242. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 25.1% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EYEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

