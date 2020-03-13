Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of FLMN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 564,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Al J. Hirshberg bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,026.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 15.2% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

