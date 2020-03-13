Farallon Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,866 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $367,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $22,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,114.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,430.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,324.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

