Farallon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Livongo Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. KPCB XVI Associates LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,686,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,362,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Livongo Health by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,092,000 after acquiring an additional 426,846 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,955,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Livongo Health by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 372,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVGO. ValuEngine upgraded Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares in the company, valued at $52,005,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $686,798.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Livongo Health Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

