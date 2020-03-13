Farallon Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 875,000 Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 875,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Heron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,361,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,376,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after purchasing an additional 663,063 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,175,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after purchasing an additional 377,940 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 410,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 595,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 54,379 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.10. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.74%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

