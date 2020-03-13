Farallon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 130,241 LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,241 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of LogMeIn as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOGM opened at $80.50 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average is $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOGM. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

