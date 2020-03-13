Farallon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 720,000 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 720,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,865,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,284,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,520,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NLOK opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.