Farallon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 900,000 OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 2.16% of OptiNose as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in OptiNose by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,876,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after buying an additional 660,862 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in OptiNose by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,702,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 151,317 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in OptiNose by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 643,700 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in OptiNose by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in OptiNose by 18.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 160,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. OptiNose Inc has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 164.92% and a negative net margin of 317.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,471. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.