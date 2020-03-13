Farallon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Farallon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587,962 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 3.11% of Ready Capital worth $24,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of RC opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. Ready Capital Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $606.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. Analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

