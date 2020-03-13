Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $14.33 Million Stock Position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,078 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Uniqure worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Uniqure by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after acquiring an additional 740,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Uniqure by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,580,000 after acquiring an additional 445,489 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,556,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Uniqure by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Uniqure by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniqure alerts:

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $298,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,663.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,540 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $528,478.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,283,119.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,772,973. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $40.01 on Friday. Uniqure NV has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.16.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.