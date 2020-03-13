Farallon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 396.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,288 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Gossamer Bio worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after buying an additional 897,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,292,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after buying an additional 109,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $26,576,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

In related news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $31,525.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,525.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. Gossamer Bio Inc has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.