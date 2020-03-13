Farallon Capital Management LLC Invests $6.54 Million in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Abeona Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 58.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.73 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $112.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In related news, Director Stefano Buono acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at $675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

