Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470,794 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Farfetch worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 602.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 180,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 92.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 456,172 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 154.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 36,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.49.

Shares of FTCH opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.18. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.55 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.