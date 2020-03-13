Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

FAST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.44.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,208,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,093. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. Fastenal has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fastenal by 2,509.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 199.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.