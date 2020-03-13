FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. In the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $198,900.76 and approximately $490.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00669433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00016130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00010987 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002160 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

