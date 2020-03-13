Financial Review: ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) vs. Innovision Labs (NYSE:INVS)

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) and Innovision Labs (OTCMKTS:INVS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Innovision Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor 2.68% 4.80% 3.06% Innovision Labs N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Innovision Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor $129.96 million 1.34 $3.48 million $0.15 41.27 Innovision Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ChannelAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Innovision Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovision Labs has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ChannelAdvisor and Innovision Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Innovision Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 97.90%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Innovision Labs.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats Innovision Labs on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Innovision Labs Company Profile

InnoVision Labs, Inc., a visual neuroscience software technology company, develops and commercializes consumer-oriented software applications. The company offers GlassesOff, a software visual cortex exercise solution to enhance users' reading abilities and maintain the ability to read through enhancement of their image processing capabilities for near vision sharpness; and Game Vision, a personalized software visual cortex exercise solution for training users' vision parameters critical for sports performance through enhancement of their image processing capabilities. It delivers its products through cloud-based client-server architecture to mobile devices. The company was formerly known as GlassesOff Inc. and changed its name to InnoVision Labs, Inc. in December 2015. InnoVision Labs, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.