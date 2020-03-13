First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,322 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.92% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after acquiring an additional 55,105 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,582,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 397,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,468 shares during the period.

HUSV stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. 7,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,410. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $29.34.

