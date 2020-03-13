Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $159.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.28.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.13. 163,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,321. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average of $120.78. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 311.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 72,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 220,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,507,000 after acquiring an additional 65,974 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

